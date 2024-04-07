Police Have The Right To Demand Permit For Drone Shooting – Hundeyin

Advertisement

The Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has stated that the Police have the right to demand drone permits from members of the public.

Hundeyin made the submission in response to a viral video in which some policemen were seen demanding a drone permit from a drone-operating individual on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos State.

He said the Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

The Lagos Police PRO however added that the policemen were wrong to have attempted to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video.

To this end, he disclosed that the affected officers have been summoned by the Lagos Police Commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, for disciplinary actions.

His statement reads: “In response to a now viral video showing two police officers demanding a drone permit from a drone operating individual on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit.

“For emphasis, Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

“Nonetheless, the Lagos State Police Command totally condemns the unprofessional conduct of the officers in attempting to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has, therefore, directed the Commanding Officer of 49 PMF Akodo, from whose squadron the police officers were duly posted to the bridge, to produce the men for appropriate disciplinary actions.”