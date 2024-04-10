Lagos Police Rescue Suspected Thieves From Mob

Advertisement

The Lagos State Police, operating within the Bode Thomas Division, saved two young men from a violent mob with intent on meting out jungle justice.

Naija News reports that the event took place around 11 pm when a woman, engaged in a phone call, was suddenly accosted and robbed of her valuable phone by a group of five men in a tricycle.

Her immediate call for help led to the capture of two perpetrators, Kehinde Olayinka, aged 22, and Junior Olanrewaju, aged 21, while the remaining three managed to elude capture.

The swift arrival of the police officers at the scene prevented a potential tragedy, securing the safety of Olayinka and Olanrewaju from the mob’s wrath.

“Officers of Bode Thomas Division got wind of this and raced to the scene. They arrived quickly enough to rescue Kehinde Olayinka ‘m’, aged 22, and Junior Olanrewaju ‘m’, aged 21, from an angry mob,” the Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on his X handle.

He further emphasized that the investigation is in progress to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The two officers of the Nigeria Police Force reportedly on an undercover mission have been seriously injured by suspected cult members in Akwa Ibom State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the officers from the Abak local government area divisional headquarters narrowly escaped being lynched but were subjected to multiple machete and projectile assaults by the criminals.

According to Leadership, the hoodlums had raised the alarm that their wanted leader, Udo, had been abducted by the undercover policemen using an unmarked vehicle.