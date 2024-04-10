Two Policemen Hospitalized After Clash With Cultists In Akwa Ibom

Advertisement

The two officers of the Nigeria Police Force reportedly on an undercover mission have been seriously injured by suspected cult members in Akwa Ibom State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the officers from the Abak local government area divisional headquarters narrowly escaped being lynched but were subjected to multiple machete and projectile assaults by the criminals.

According to Leadership, the hoodlums had raised the alarm that their wanted leader, Udo, had been abducted by the undercover policemen using an unmarked vehicle.

“The two officers had gone to Ibong Ikot Akpan Abasi Village, Otoro Clan in Abak local government area to arrest a wanted criminal simply identified as Udo.

“The officers who went to effect the arrest in a private car succeeded in arresting the suspect and were on their way back to the station when their vehicle developed a fault.

“This prompted the wanted criminal to raise the alarm that he was being kidnapped by unknown persons. The alarm attracted youths of the community to mobilize and rescue him and then turned to attack the two officers with machetes and other offensive weapons.

“The severe attack was so brutal to the extent that despite the fact that they presented their identity cards, nobody could take them seriously because of their civilian outlook with their vehicle unmarked,” a local resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told journalists.

He added: “Therefore, it would be a miracle if they survived such a bloody attack which left them with bruises all over their body before they were evacuated to the hospital after intervention from the paramount ruler of Abak, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obong Saviour Udofia, he took them to the hospital for treatment.”

The police authorities have verified the incident and assured that the affected officers are currently receiving medical attention at a confidential hospital.

They have pledged to thoroughly investigate and bring to justice all those responsible for the crime, including any accomplices.

Reports indicate that the state commissioner of police (CP), Mr Waheed Ayilara, has directed a specialized investigation team to collaborate with other security agencies in the pursuit of the wanted criminal mastermind and his associates involved in the assault.