Two Killed As Another Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos

The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed another gas explosion in the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, two people died in the latest tragic incident, which occurred at a gas retail store in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

In a terse statement on his official X handle on Wednesday, Hundeyin regretted the incident, which he said destroyed approximately four shops.

“It is just a week and we have recorded another gas explosion at a gas retail shop, this time in Ibeju-Lekki.

“Sadly, two persons died, three persons sustained injuries and four shops got razed. Let us prevent avoidable deaths. Let us be safety-conscious at all times,” the police mouthpiece wrote on X.

Exactly a week ago, a gas explosion in Lagos State resulted in the injury of a pregnant woman and eight others who were victims of the unfortunate accident.

Naija News reports the incident occurred around the Ajegunle-Apapa area of Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) attributed the explosion to a gas leakage which ignited a high-tension cable, causing a fire outbreak in the area known for its gas cylinder trading activities.

The LSFRS added that the victims are receiving treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.

“Tragically, nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries,” the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said late Tuesday.

“They received immediate medical attention from the Lagos State Ambulance Service and are currently undergoing further treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.”

The explosion damaged four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a section of a residential bungalow.