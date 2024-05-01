Many Injured, Properties Destroyed In Lagos Gas Explosion

A gas explosion in Lagos State has resulted in the injury to a pregnant woman and eight others who were victims of the unfortunate accident.

Naija News reports the incident occurred around the Ajegunle-Apapa area of Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) attributed the explosion to a gas leakage which ignited a high-tension cable, causing a fire outbreak in the area known for its gas cylinder trading activities.

The LSFRS added that the victims are receiving treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.

“Tragically, nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries,” the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said late Tuesday.

“They received immediate medical attention from the Lagos State Ambulance Service and are currently undergoing further treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.”

Four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a section of a residential bungalow were damaged in the explosion.

The intervention of firefighters led to the salvage of nearby structures, including a critical fuel service station, mitigating further losses, LSFRS said.