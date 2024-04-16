Lagos Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Ammunition

Advertisement

The Lagos State Police successfully apprehended two suspected robbers at a hotel on AIT Road in the Agbado area of Lagos.

Naija News reports that the incident, which unfolded around 3 pm on Monday, saw the prompt deployment of police forces to the scene, averting a potentially dangerous situation.

A police source from the Agbado Division, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media, told Punch Newspaper that the arrests were made following a report of an ongoing robbery.

“Today, April 15, at about 0030 hours, while officers of Agbado Division were on residential patrol, as earlier directed by the area commander, a distress call was received about an ongoing robbery at a hotel along AIT Road,” the source explained.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led the patrol team to the hotel, where they engaged the robbers and successfully arrested two of the suspects.

The police also recovered an array of weapons and other items from the suspects, including four locally made guns, one Toyota Corolla saloon car, one Toyota Camry saloon car, five live cartridge ammunitions, four expanded cartridge ammunition, mobile phones, six ATM cards, three wrist watches, three female handbags, and a sum of N54,000.

The source further disclosed that the robbery involved a total of nine suspects, some of whom managed to escape.

“The robbers, numbering about nine, had shot and injured two lodgers before the police arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the gang of armed robbers were nine in number, who came into the area from Agbara,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, noting that the injured victims were promptly taken to a hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

“The victims injured by the robbers have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend the other gang members,” Hundeyin stated.

This operation comes on the heels of recent successful efforts by the Lagos State Police Command, which resulted in the arrest of eight suspected armed robbers previously on its wanted list.