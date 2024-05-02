‘You Are Frustrated’ – Group Slams Suswam For Criticizing Tinubu’s Govt

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYCW) has slammed former Benue State governor, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, for consistently criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The group said Suswam has no right to fault the incumbent administration, adding that his comments about Tinubu is coming out of frustration from his recent political struggles.

Naija News recalls that on April 29, 2024, Suswam claimed that President Tinubu’s administration lacks the ability to improve Nigeria’s economic situation.

“Well, it’s rather unfortunate right from the Buhari Government where the mantra of ‘Change’ was the singsong. Unfortunately, people didn’t ask what kind of change he was bringing into governance. Is it positive change or negative change?

“What we experienced under those eight years were what dovetailed into what we’re experiencing today because whatever foundation that was built by the PDP was completely destroyed by that (Buhari) government,” said Suswam when he appeared live on a Channels Television programme recently.

He added: “We now began a journey to the abyss. The state of the nation, economically, is nothing to talk about, it’s unfortunate that the current (Tinubu) leadership does not have what it takes to change the economic fortunes of this country.

“All the economic policies that they’ve engaged in or they have taken clearly indicate that they can’t solve the economic problems of this country. I give you some example, you remove subsidy from day one, you now float your currency, increase interest rate.

“Now the tariff for electricity has been increased. How does an average man survive under those kinds of heavy bad economic policies? First, subsidy itself is a problem, it affects the cost of transportation, cost of production, because you’re dealing with energy, now that has been removed.

“So, the person who is selling foodstuff who now was transporting maybe from inside Abuja at the cost of N5,000 now has to transport that at the cost of N15,000. Where do you think the cost will end? To the consumer. So, inflation in this country is at 31 per cent. It is unheard off.”

Reacting, however, in a statement signed by its President, Chief Michael Msuaan, MON, the Tiv Youth group expressed their disagreement with Senator Suswam’s criticism of President Tinubu’s administration.

The group firmly believe that Suswam lacks the moral fortitude to make such criticisms, especially considering his poor performance as the governor of Benue State.

According to Msuaan, during Suswam’s tenure, Benue State did not witness any significant development. Msuaan added that Suswam’s frustration has been evident ever since he lost his senatorial seat and faced defeat in court.

His desire to become the national chairman of the PDP is seen as a manifestation of his power-hungry nature rather than genuine concern for the party.

The group advised Senator Suswam to redirect his anger towards the members of the NEC of his party who lack confidence in him, rather than directing it at President Tinubu.