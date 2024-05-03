Stay Away From Diri, He Has No Electoral Value – Bayelsa APC Leaders Warn Tinubu

Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has urged President Bola Tinubu to resist any form of alliance with the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

The call was made via a statement titled ‘Beware of Governor Duoye Diri, He’s a Serial Betrayer. Bayelsa APC Cannot Afford His Politics of Betrayal, Divisiveness and Greed,’ signed by the chairman and secretary of the stakeholders, Chief Samuel Yousuo and Elder Ebigoni Gabriel respectively

Naija News understands that the Stakeholders Forum meeting was held on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The forum claimed that there was an unholy alliance between Diri and the aides of the president.

They warned that Diri was a baggage, adding that he has no electoral value.

The statement reads in part, “The above subject matter refers, we, on behalf of APC Elders and Stakeholders Forum, write to express our concerns and advise you to be wary of any alliance between your good offices with that of our state governor, Senator Duoye Diri.

“This plea could not have come at a better time than now, as we observed the unholy romance between Governor Diri and aides of the President, coordinated by your Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The romance and plan by Diri was to decamp to APC before the 2027 general election. Bayelsa APC does not need Diri, we are capable of winning without him if the President supports our reconciliatory efforts.

“We are using this medium to let you know that Diri can’t keep faith with anyone.

“Diri has abandoned all PDP leaders in the state. We are writing to let you know that he has no electoral value, so his coming to APC will be a big baggage for us. Diri is doing all he can to curry your favour, as he is afraid of being removed by the tribunal.”

They claimed that Diri, who worked against President Tinubu’s interest in the 2023 presidential polls was already working with some Northern PDP elements for the 2027 election.

The forum averred that Diri’s romance with the Presidency may not be unconnected with the 2023 Bayelsa governorship poll being disputed at the state Election Petition Tribunal.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri, Daniel Alaibrah, dismissed the allegations levelled against his principal, describing them as baseless.

He said, “This is the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau. Some persons are behind this mischief. In any case, who are these persons that think they can dictate who the President goes into an alliance with?”