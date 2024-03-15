Hardship: Recent Abuja Looting A Manifestation Of Nigerians Frustration, Desperation – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, suggests that the looting in Abuja recently manifests the frustration and desperation of many Nigerians.

In a post on his official X account, the former Anambra governor made this assertion and called on President Bola Tinubu to lead the Nigerian government in urgently implementing policies that will promote economic opportunities and social justice.

Naija News reports that he further urged all stakeholders, including civil society organisations and religious leaders, to support efforts aimed at addressing the root cause of the challenges that the country is currently facing.

He wrote, “The recent looting and arson that occurred at Wuse main Market in Abuja during the week are a clear manifestation of the frustration and desperation felt by many Nigerians who have been left behind by a system that prioritizes the interests of the few over the needs of the many.

“While acts of violence and destruction are never justified, they are often symptomatic of deeper social and economic grievances that must be addressed through meaningful dialogue and purposeful action.

“The government must urgently address these pressing issues with the seriousness and urgency they deserve. This includes implementing policies that promote economic opportunity and social justice, strengthening law enforcement and security agencies to combat crime effectively, and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency in governance.

“Furthermore, I like to urge all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, religious leaders, and the international community, to come together in solidarity to support efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of these challenges and building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians. In times of crisis such as now, we must set aside partisan differences and work towards common solutions that benefit the entire nation.

“The future of Nigeria depends on our ability to rise above adversity and build a society where every citizen can live with dignity, security, and hope for a better tomorrow.”