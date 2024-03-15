Moment Remains Of Late Olubadan Arrived For Burial (Video)

Hundreds of sympathizers thronged the Aliiwo ancestral home of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, to witness his burial.

The remains of the late monarch were on Friday interred at around 4.30 pm, according to Islamic rites.

The late monarch, who reigned for two years, died at the age of 81 on Thursday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, after a brief illness.

There was a lying-in-state at Mapo Hall from 12 noon to 1 pm before the remains of the monarch were moved to his residence in Aliwo, Iwo road for burial after prayers.

Naija News reports that the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is next in line to the throne following the death of the first-class monarch.

The former lawmaker will be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland subject to the approval of the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Coronation Date For New Olubadan To Be Announced Soon – Ladoja

The Olubadan-in-Council has revealed that it will soon announce a date for the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Making this announcement shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at his Alalubosa residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, a former governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, said that Ibadan already has Olubadan-designate and there is no question about that.

The former governor disclosed that a specific date has not been chosen yet for the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.