‘An Exceptional King’ – Tinubu Mourns Olubadan Of Ibadanland

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

In a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the late Olubadan as a courageous man who stood for peace.

The President also stated that the late monarch was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity.

He said: “His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity.

“He was compassionate, courageous, and an unrelenting advocate of the pristine ideals of peace, honesty, and unity. His wise counsel will be sorely missed at this time in the life of our country.”

The president condoled with the family of the Olubadan, the government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State “over this gaping loss”.

He, however, called on those mourning to take solace in what he described as “the immortal legacies of the Olubadan”.

Tinubu said the Olubadan lives eternally in his good deeds and in the memories of everyone touched by the majesty of his essence.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those mourning this sad loss,” the statement added.