Hadi Sirika: EFCC Intensifies Probe Into Buhari’s Ex-Ministers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to investigate and prosecute former officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration accused of corruption.

Naija News recalls that a former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika was last week summoned by the EFCC to answer questions regarding allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, and contract inflation.

Sirika is accused of awarding aviation contracts worth over N8 billion to his brother, a civil servant, and is expected to be arraigned in court this week.

A presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasized that the current administration has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

“Like I said before, this government has zero tolerance for corruption. The government is investigating past officials and is ready to recover stolen funds from whoever is found culpable. Some of those who consider themselves untouchables would soon find out that there are no sacred cows in the President’s determination to recover stolen funds,” the source told Sunday Telegraph.

Another source revealed that the EFCC is working on several cases and will invite targets for questioning once investigations are complete.

The source also disclosed that some officials are engaging in secret plea bargaining and returning stolen funds to the government. However, those who refuse to cooperate will face trial.

“The former President, who is an anticorruption champion, has washed off his hands and would not lift a finger to save any of his officials found wanting. By now, there would have been so many cases but I learnt that many of them were doing secret plea bargaining and returning stolen funds into government coffers. Whoever is found culpable, and refuses to plea bargain, will have a court date,” the source said.

Naija News reports that key figures in the past administration under scrutiny by the EFCC include Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation; Abubakar Malami, former Justice Minister and Attorney-General; and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.