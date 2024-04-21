Fraud Allegations: EFCC Intensifies Investigations On Malami, Sirika, Umar-Farouq

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has escalated its investigations into serious fraud allegations involving top officials from President Muhammadu Buhari’s former administration.

Key figures under scrutiny include Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation; Abubakar Malami, former Justice Minister and Attorney-General; and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

According to The Sun, reliable sources from the EFCC disclosed that the former ministers, reputed as some of Buhari’s most powerful allies, are believed to have left the country as the commission intensifies its efforts to bring them to justice. The EFCC has reportedly placed the assets and bank accounts of these individuals, along with their close relatives, under rigorous monitoring due to suspected links to illicit financial activities.

Detailed Allegations and Multibillion-Naira Scandals

The allegations against these ex-ministers are both extensive and severe. Abubakar Malami, spotlighted for his powerful influence during Buhari’s presidency, faces multiple petitions. One accuses him of extravagantly distributing 30 luxury vehicles, worth over N1 billion, to supporters in Kebbi State prior to the 2023 elections. These vehicles included 14 Mercedes Benz, eight Prado SUVs, four Toyota Hilux, and four Lexus LX cars, purportedly distributed to social media influencers, members of his foundation, and women’s support groups.

Furthermore, Malami is accused of unauthorized sales of sea vessels laden with seized crude oil, actions that directly contravene the EFCC Act. Noteworthy is his alleged involvement in various suspicious financial transactions, including duplicated payment of $16.9 million in legal fees and the contentious payment of $496 million to Global Steel Holdings Ltd as a settlement for the scrapped Ajaokuta Steel concession.

Hadi Sirika and Financial Extravagance

Hadi Sirika, another high-profile name in the investigation, allegedly mismanaged enormous funds during his tenure as Minister of Aviation. The EFCC has taken his immediate younger brother, Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, into custody, spotlighting the potential familial involvement in the misdeeds. Accusations against Sirika include the controversial expenditure of $600,000 on a logo design for a now-defunct aviation project and the questionable procurement of 10 fire trucks at a staggering total of N12 billion.

Charges Pending Against Umar-Farouq

The EFCC’s net widens to include Sadiya Umar-Farouq, with plans to formally charge her and several top officials from her ministry. The breadth of these investigations underscores a broader crackdown on corruption and financial mismanagement within the former government.