Crocodile Tears – Gov Idris Slams Malami Over Visit To Banditry-Hit Community

The Kebbi State Government has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its governorship candidate, Abubakar Malami, of exploiting insecurity for political gains ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the government made the allegation in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Nasir Idris.

The statement claimed that opposition politicians were using visits to Internally Displaced Persons camps and communities affected by banditry to score political points.

The government accused the ADC leadership of building its campaign strategy around fabricated allegations, incitement of civil servants and propaganda on security.

The government further accused the ADC of attempting to incite civil servants with promises of improved workers’ welfare and the construction of a befitting state secretariat.

The statement also criticised recent visits by ADC leaders and candidates to communities and IDP camps affected by banditry, describing them as politically motivated.

It particularly accused Malami of staging what it called “crocodile tears” during a visit to Jega, while alleging that the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Koko/Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency, Shehu Muhammed Koko, displayed insensitivity during a condolence visit.

On Malami’s legal’s challenges, the statement referred to allegations of questionable wealth accumulated during his time in public office, reminding that courts had ordered the seizure of about 50 properties and the freezing of 47 bank accounts.

The government, however, did not provide further details of the cases in the statement.

It also said the ADC’s activities followed Governor Idris’s visits to Sakaba, Danko/Wasagu and Shanga Local Government Areas, where he announced additional armoured vehicles and military personnel, including members of the civilian Joint Task Force, to strengthen security operations.