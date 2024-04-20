EFCC Targets Former Buhari Ministers Over Multi-Billion Naira Fraud Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is intensifying its investigations into several former ministers who served under President Muhammadu Buhari, over alleged involvement in multi-billion naira fraud cases.

This development follows the growing scrutiny of prominent figures from the previous administration.

According to EFCC sources, the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and the former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, are among those under investigation.

These individuals were key figures during Buhari’s tenure and are now facing allegations tied to massive financial irregularities.

According to SunNewspaper, reports suggest that some ministers have fled the country to avoid arrest and potential prosecution, highlighting the scale of the ongoing crackdown.

The EFCC has already detained close relatives and associates of these former officials, scrutinizing their assets and bank accounts for traces of illicit activities.

One of the striking accusations against Malami involves the distribution of luxury vehicles worth over N1 billion to supporters and affiliates in Kebbi State during the build-up to the 2023 elections.

The alleged beneficiaries include social media influencers and members of women’s groups affiliated with Malami’s foundation.

Furthermore, Malami is accused of engaging in the unauthorized sale of sea vessels and the illegal auctioning of crude oil, activities that are supposed to be within the purview of the EFCC.

He is also implicated in several questionable financial transactions, including the mismanagement of funds recovered from abroad and the controversial settlement of legal fees and compensation claims.

On the other hand, Hadi Sirika is under scrutiny for allegedly misappropriating funds through inflated contracts and misuse of office. His brother, Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, was recently apprehended by the EFCC as part of the investigation into these transactions.

The commission is also preparing to charge Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, upon completion of their inquiries. This signals an expansion of the anti-corruption campaign to include other high-ranking officials from the Buhari administration.