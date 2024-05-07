There Have Been More Jailbreaks In Nigeria Since Prison Was Renamed As Correctional Service – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has submitted that Nigeria has witnessed more jailbreaks since the name of the Nigerian Prison Service was changed to Nigerian Correctional Service.

Akpabio made the submission on Tuesday during a debate on the floor of the Senate for two pieces of legislation billed for concurrence.

Naija News reports that the bills for concurrence were one to repeal and enact the law establishing Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, and another to repeal the Fire Service Act and enact Federal Fire and Rescue Service.

Speaking during the plenary, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro said there was no need to change the name because the “rescue component” is already part of the fire service’s responsibility.

“I do not think there is a need for that,” Moro said.

However, Akpabio had a different view as he said there was a need to examine such laws.

“This is something to be looked at. When you are convicted, you are supposed to learn a skill,” Akpabio said.

“But since we changed the name to the correctional centre, there have been more jailbreaks.”

Naija News reports the name of the Nigerian Prison Service was changed to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The latest escape of inmates from the correctional centres was recorded on April 25, 2024, when 119 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State.