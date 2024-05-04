Akpabio Visits Governor Eno In Awka Ibom (Photos)

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno.

The former Governor of the state visited Eno on Friday at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Uyo, the state capital.

Akpabio was accompanied to the visit by some Principal Officers of the Senate and members of the National Assembly.

In his remarks, Akpabio spoke on the need for Governor Eno to vigorously work towards uniting the state across party lines, in the overall interest of the people of the state.

Akpabio Proposes Punishment For Judges Misusing Ex Parte Order

Meanwhile, the Senate President has suggested a decisive punishment for judges misusing ex parte orders, especially in addressing political matters.

Naija News reports that ‘Ex parte’ is a term commonly employed in civil procedure to describe motions seeking orders that can be granted without the need for a response from the opposing party.

Typically, these orders are temporary in nature and remain effective until additional hearings can be conducted, such as in the case of a temporary restraining order.

However, speaking at the National Summit on Justice held in Abuja, Akpiabio, who spoke on the theme “Repositioning the Justice System, Constitutional, Statutory and Operational Reforms for Access and Efficiency,” said it becomes crucial for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to implement strict supervision to prevent the abuse of ex parte orders.