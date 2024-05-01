May 1st: Senate Makes Fresh Promises To Nigerian Workers

The 10th National Assembly has promised good working conditions for Nigerian workers and assured them they will never again work under inhuman conditions.

Naija News reports that the President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made this promise on behalf of his colleagues in the national assembly while congratulating Nigerian workers on May 1, commemorating International Workers Day.

In a statement delivered by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio expressed his admiration for the exceptional qualities exhibited by Nigerian workers, including their patriotism, diligence, perseverance, and commitment to their responsibilities.

He further assured Nigerian workers that the National Assembly and the Executive branch of government would collaborate to ensure they received fair wages and improved working conditions.

“I am happy to be associated with the Nigerian worker in the last more than 25 years and I can attest to the fact that everywhere you go, the Nigerian worker’s spirit resonates profoundly,” Akpabio said.

Speaking on this year’s theme for Workers Day, “Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate,” Akpabio said under his leadership, “No Nigerian worker will again be allowed to work under inhuman conditions. We will do everything to give you the best because you deserve the best.”

The Senate President emphasized that the chosen theme for this year’s celebration was fitting and aligned with global standards, ensuring that Nigeria remains up-to-date.

He stated that the 10th National Assembly is dedicated to offering the necessary legislative support to safeguard the welfare of Nigerian workers, establish conducive work environments, and provide fair compensation.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly and indeed, my family, I wish to join the world in wishing the Nigerian worker a happy International Labour Day.

“We are celebrating patriotism, hard work, commitment and dedication. And I want to assure you that your sacrifices can never go in vain. The tough times will never last forever and in fact, they will soon be over,” he said.