Demonizing Emefiele Will Not Cleanse You Of Your Corruption Baggage – Group Knocks Akpabio

The Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) has berated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over his recent comment against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, in an event, had accused Emefiele of leaving behind a “foamy economy” for Nigeria.

While urging Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Akpabio alleged that Emefiele “left a very big hole in the national treasury”.

However, reacting in a statement by its director of strategy, Caleb Pwok, MBYF accused the senate president of patronising the executive arm of government.

The group insisted that demonizing Emefiele will not cleanse Akpabio of his own alleged corruption baggage.

They subsequently extolled Emefiele, insisting that he defended the Naira very well while at the helm of affairs of the apex bank.

It also noted that the Senate President who has been summoned by EFCC severally for interrogation over an investigation concerning corruption allegations against him, was just making utterances against Emefiele to gain favour of President Tinubu.

They said: “Following these policies implementation particularly the stoppage of FX allocation to Bureau De Change operators, the naira maintained relative stability since 2021, according to the CBN, at N411.50/US$ in August but declined to N414.33/US$ in December.

“The currency rate was N416.98/US$ in February 2022. For a long time, the CBN has used a controlled float exchange rate regime.”

They added that with the above statements, the Senate President needed no further proof with the current policies and the CBN and exchange rate under the government which Akpabio is an integral part, that he is the one that created a ‘foaming economy’.