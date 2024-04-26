Abbas, Akpabio, Dangote, Barau, Others Attend Wedding Of Emirs Of Kano’s, Bichi’s Children

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin were among the dignitaries who turned up for the wedding fatiha of the children of emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, respectively, on Friday.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Deputy Senate, Ismail Mudashir in Abuja, the wedding was between Sanusi Aminu Bayero (Khalifa) and Rumanah Nasir Bayero (Ummi).

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam and Dan Iyan Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Ado Bayero stood as the representatives of the groom and the bride, respectively.

Akpabio and Hon. Abbas, congratulated the emirs and wished the newlywed couple marital bliss.

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate described the wedding as historic.

“We wish the couple a blessed marriage. We pray to Almighty God to bless the wedding, the family, Kano Emirate and the country,” he prayed.

In their separate responses, the emirs of Kano and Bichi thanked the leadership of the National Assembly and others for gracing the occasion.

While wishing the lawmakers and other dignitaries safe travel to their destinations, the emirs prayed for peace, unity and progress of the country.