Isreal DMW Reacts To Physical Appearance Of Kizz Daniel’s Wife

Isreal DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to Kizz Daniel’s recent action of flaunting his wife online.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian singer left many in awe last week after a shocking revelation about his marriage to the mother of his sons.

Also, Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a loved-up video of himself and his wife.

While some fans gushed over the post and the singer’s beautiful wife, some trolls also lashed out at the singer and how his wife kept repeating the same wig.

However, reacting via the comment section of a blog post, Israel DWM noted that beauty does not make a good wife.

According to him, the rest of the mind in marriage is more important than beauty.

He wrote, “VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind. Don’t give a f*ck.”

Meanwhile, Isreal DMW recently shared more details on his crashed marriage with his estranged wife, Sheila.

Recall that Isreal had confirmed the end of his marriage to his wife last year, after being together for a year.

In his account, Israel DMW revealed that Sheila left their home on August 8, 2023, despite his substantial support since their marriage began.

Israel also detailed acts of generosity, such as providing financial support, upgrading her phone, and indulging in shopping sprees for her.

He subsequently warned men to stay away from his estranged wife, adding that those who get involved with her would suffer an untimely death.

In a fresh revelation, Isreal lamented that despite marrying his estranged wife as a virgin, she was not satisfied with his sexual performance.