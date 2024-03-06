Video: I Married Sheila As A Virgin, But She Told Me I Was Not Satisfying Her Sexually – Isreal DMW

Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW has shared more details on his crashed marriage with estranged wife, Sheila.

Recall that Isreal had confirmed the end of his marriage to his wife last year, after being together for a year.

In his account, Israel DMW revealed that Sheila left their home on August 8, 2023, despite his substantial support since their marriage began.

Israel also detailed acts of generosity, such as providing financial support, upgrading her phone, and indulging in shopping sprees for her.

He subsequently warned men to stay away from his estranged wife, adding that those who get involved with her would suffer an untimely death.

In a fresh revelation, Isreal lamented that despite marrying his estranged wife as a virgin, she was not satisfied with his sexual performance.

He stated this during an appearance on Daddy Freeze Instagram Live.

Daddy Freeze had asked him if Sheila was satisfied with his sexual prowess.

Replying, Isreal disclosed that he tried his best, but Sheila complained that she was not satisfied with his performance.

Watch the video below,