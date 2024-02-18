Isreal DMW, Shallipopi Involved In Ghastly Accident

Isreal DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian singer, Davido, alongside fast-rising singer, Shallipopi, were involved in a car accident.

Naija News reports that Isreal DMW made this known in a post via his Instagram story.

Israel DMW and other Nigerian superstars attended Shallipopi’s music concert, which was held in Abuja on Saturday night.

According to Davido’s aide, while on their way to the hotel in the early hours of Sunday from the concert, he and Shallipopi got involved in an accident as a car ran into theirs.

Israel expressed appreciation to the Edo ancestors, adding that no life was lost in the accident.

He wrote, “Me and Shalipopi, just had an accident, after a vehicle ran into us, on our way back to the hotel after a show.

“I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo ancestors. No single scratch of injury at all.”

Meanwhile, Isreal DMW has warned Nigerian men to stay away from his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Naija News recalls that Isreal DMW announced in December 2023 that his marriage to Shiela had crashed over irreconcilable differences and accusations.

However, in the early hours of Saturday, Isreal in a post shared on his Instagram page, claimed that they are still legally married, hinting that there would be spiritual consequences for messing with Sheila.

Expressing difficulty in the inability to let Sheila out of his life, Israel said, “Move on what ? F*CK SHIIT.”