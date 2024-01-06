‘I Can’t Move On, Stay Away From Sheila’ – Isreal DMW Warns Nigerian Men

The logistic manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, Isreal DMW, has warned Nigerian men to stay away from his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Naija News recalls that Isreal DMW announced in December 2023 that his marriage to Shiela had crashed over irreconcilable differences and accusations.

However, in the early hours of Saturday, Isreal in a post shared on his Instagram page, claimed that they are still legally married, hinting that there would be spiritual consequences for messing with Sheila.

Expressing difficulty in the inability to let Sheila out of his life, Israel said, “Move on what ? F*CK SHIIT.”

He wrote, “Dearest Men. Stay away from Sheila. Stay away from a legally married women, especially the ones from Edo State. Dnt get urself into trouble because of just 5 minutes pleasure. Pitty ur loved ones atleast, if you’re not pittying urself. People shouldn’t always believe they are smart. People shouldn’t always believe they would always eat their cakes and still have it back. Move on what ? FUCK SHIIT. Thanks”

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has slammed Nigerian celebrities for criticizing Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, for serving his boss like a slave.

Naija News reports that Isreal DMW made headlines after confirming the crash of his marriage and accused his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, of advising him to leave Davido.

Clarifying the statement, Sheila, in a post via Instagram, said she had no issue with Isreal serving Davido; instead, she advised him to get a legacy for himself or set up a business, which was a great concern for his family.

The statement triggered outrage online, with many condemning Sheila, while others defended her, pointing out that no woman would be happy seeing how Isreal prostrate for Davido at public events.

In a post via Instagram on Monday, Seun Kuti, claimed that Nigerian celebrities who praise and prostrate before politicians are not different from Isreal DMW, describing them as ‘Billion-dollar slaves’.