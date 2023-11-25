What I Told My Husband About Serving Davido Like ‘Slave’ – Isreal DMW’s Wife, Sheila Opens Up

Sheila Courage, the wife of Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has debunked the accusation that her husband serves his boss like a slave.

Naija News recalls that Isreall and Sheila tied the knot on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at a traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City.

However, the couple got separated barely eight months after their lavish wedding over allegations of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.

Shedding more light on his crashed marriage in a lengthy Instagram post, Isreal lamented that his wife changed after they got married.

He stated that he had spent so much on her and her family, but she was ungrateful.

The logistics manager went on to lay curses on her and any man that got involved with her.

In a post via Instagram, Sheila said she had no issue with Isreal serving Davido; instead, she advised him to get a legacy for himself or set up a business, which was a great concern for his family.

She also raised an alarm that her family members were in danger, alleging that Israel invaded her mother’s shop with hoodlums to harass her mum.

Sheila added that she had reached out to the Police on the development and Isreal should be held responsible if anything happens to her and her family.

She wrote, “I never had an issue with him serving his boss. As a wife, I only told my husband to get something doing! Get a business running, start building a legacy, gave him countless ideas on things he could possibly do. I just wanted him to have something going on for himself which his family fully support as it’s a concern to everyone.

“If anything happens to me or any member of my family, @IsraelDMW should be held responsible.

“Going to my mum’s shop to beat her up? You wan kill pikin, kill mama join? This isn’t even something to be quiet about at this point.

“I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside from involving the Police, I reached out to someone I believe could reach him and would act on it, I say make I no forward so I don’t get the ‘oh you shouldn’t have brought it online.

“Yesterday! This man carried boys to harass my mum at her shop!”