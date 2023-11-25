Sheila Said I Was Disgracing Her Because I Act Like Davido’s Slave – Isreal DMW Opens Up On Crashed Marriage

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has opened up on his marriage travails with his estranged wife, Sheila.

Recall that Isreal took down his wedding anniversary post on social media after being ridiculed by his wife, Sheila.

He had taken to his Instagram account to celebrate their first year anniversary.

Capturing their wedding picture, Isreal wrote, ‘My wife’

Shortly after, Sheila reposted the story on her post, quoting it with the caption; “In your fucking dreams.”

Shedding more light on his crashed marriage in a lengthy Instragram post, Isreal lamented that his wife changed after they got married.

He stated that he spent so much money on her and her family but she was ungrateful.

The logistics manager went on to lay curses on her and any man that get involved with her.

Read his post below, “Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastors daughter, a member of ur same winners chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Dnt be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at anytime. People can be very ungrateful and deceptive. I met Sheila February 19, 2022.

“We became friends which later became intimate. She told me she would only loose her virginity to the man that would marry her, since her Ugep,Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, who had earlier married 2 different men, with 2 kids, before marrying her father and that she was over due at 21 for marriage.

“We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. I immediately began a full upgrade of her unkept situation by firstly giving her 300k and also replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k to a brand new iphone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than 2 weeks. I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max to a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she’s currently using to slay. I did a alot of shoppings for her. Bought her clothes and bags incuding expensive human hairs she’s using without sleeping with her then. I later proposed and she fully accepted.

“We later did a Legally introdution, traditional and white weddings in benin city. Sheila immediately changed by showing her real self after our wedding by wanting to set standards for me because she now felt she was blown as juju wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when i met her. A fully sapa girl i met with just 2,700 in her account. I have never raised my hands on her any day. I dnt beat women at all. I respect them so much. The least money for her upkeep was 100k. She now wakes up to tell me that i derive dignity in begging my oga, and that i am fully a slave and that am disgracing her on social media.

“I had earlier taking her to show same oga for the first time before we wedded, when we were in Abuja Transcorp Hilton, and oga asked her straight forward if she was ready for marriage, and she fully answered by saying yes and oga immediately gave her 500k for airtime. Oga was fully present in benin for my wedding, after cancelling a 140m show appearance. Oga.”

