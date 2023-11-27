Seun Kuti Speaks On Isreal DMW Serving Davido Like ‘Slave’, Blasts Nigerian Celebrities

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has slammed Nigerian celebrities for criticizing Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, for serving his boss like a slave.

Naija News reports that Isreal DMW made headlines over the weekend after confirming the crash of his marriage and accused his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, of advising him to leave Davido.

Clarifying the statement, Sheila, in a post via Instagram, said she had no issue with Isreal serving Davido; instead, she advised him to get a legacy for himself or set up a business, which was a great concern for his family.

The statement triggered outrage online, with many condemning Sheila, while others defended her, pointing out that no woman would be happy seeing how Isreal prostrate for Davido at public events.

In a post via Instagram on Monday, Seun Kuti, claimed that Nigerian celebrities who praise and prostrate before politicians are not different from Isreal DMW, describing them as ‘Billion-dollar slaves’.

He wrote: “All the celebrities in Nigeria behave like Isreal in front of politicians and billionaires, na praise una dey praise dem na. Why is this different? At least Davido isn’t sucking your blood! who deserved hailing? Question for the gods. Billion-dollar slaves. The commodification of the African existence and why Isreal is everyone. Live after sound check. Nigerians dey talk about dignity? Nothing wey keypad no go cause.”