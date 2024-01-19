Make I Kill Myself? – Israel DMW Hints At Hard Condition His Estranged Wife, Sheila, Gave To Stay In Marriage

Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, has disclosed the difficult condition his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, is giving to stay in marriage with him.

Naija News recalls that Israel DMW announced in December 2023 that his marriage to Shiela had crashed over irreconcilable differences and accusations.

In a post shared on his Instagram story on Friday, Israel claimed that Sheila is demanding a 10 million property in her name as a condition to stay with him.

Recalling how he struggled in the past to survive, Israel questioned if he should kill himself.

He added that some ladies cannot even take pictures in their parents’ rented houses because of the high rate of dirtiness yet pressure their boyfriends and husbands over what they endured with their parents.

He wrote, “I am never from a rich home at all. I had history of being a bus conductor and a block career to survive. I don’t compete with people. I usually cut my coats according to my sizes. I should buy a 10m property as a condition for you stay. Make I kill myself?

Story continues below advertisement

“Some ladies can’t even take pictures in their rented parents’ houses, because of the high rate of dirtyness, but they will now be pressuring their boyfriends and husbands for nothing. What they endured with their parents ooh.”