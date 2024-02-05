Israel DMW Blasts Those Mocking Davido Over Grammy Loss

Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has slammed those mocking his boss for completely losing out at the 66th Grammys.

Naija News reported that Davido lost all three nominations at the 66th Grammys on Sunday.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner lost the Best Global Music Performance to ‘Pashto’ by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain. He also lost the Best Global Music Album award to Shakti’s ‘This Moment.’

22-year-old South African singer, Tyla, won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award ahead of Davido and other Nigerian nominees.

The poor outing of the Nigerian singers at the Grammys generated backlash from music fans, with many mocking Davido.

Reacting, Israel DMW, in a post via his Instagram page, said those mocking Davido should understand that the Grammy is already a programmed event.

He stated that the Grammy organisers used Davido for publicity, adding that past awardees never merited it.

He wrote: “You’re completely mocking yourself, if you think you’re mocking my oga [Davido], in an already well programmed event, where oga’s name had to even been used as publicity.

“Look at your life in the next 20 years, if you’ will be will be better than oga, in any way. Look at the life of some past awardees, if they ever merited it.”