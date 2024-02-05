Davido Reacts As He Loses Out On Grammy Award

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has reacted to his loss in the 66th Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday night, Feb. 4.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star was nominated in three categories, however, he failed to win any of them.

Davido’s song ‘Feel’ was nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category, ‘ Timeless’ was nominated for the Album of the Year category, and his song ‘Unavailable’ was nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Sadly, he did not win in any of the categories.

Reacting to his loss in the Best African Performance Category, Davido took to Instagram to congratulate Tyla, the south African artiste who won the category.

He wrote, “Congratulations on your win Tyla, big one for Africa, keep soaring!”

Shortly before the award ceremony started, Davido, in an interview with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly at the Pre-Grammy show, said he would go crazy celebrating if he wins the award for the Best African Music Performance category.

“I am just happy that we all get to shine. What if there was no [African] category? So, at the end of the day we should all be happy that we have this category, something to call our own. Whoever wins, it’s okay. If I win, we are celebrating. We go crazy,” he said.