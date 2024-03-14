Israel DMW’s Ex-wife Hints At Finding Love After Divorce

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, seems to have found love again.

Naija News recalls that Sheila and Israel DMW parted ways barely eight months after their lavish wedding, which was held in Benin on October 20, 2022.

In a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, Israel stated that his ex-wife returned N1,000 via bank transfer to him as the bride price refund despite spending over N2 million on their wedding.

He urged his ex-wife to return his bride price in a “proper way”, adding that only a Federal High Court could dissolve their marriage.

However, Sheila hinted at finding love again in an Instagram story post on Thursday.

The social media post was accompanied by an emoji of answered prayer.

She wrote, “I said yes! Again.”

Meanwhile, Isreal DMW, has warned Nigerian men to stay away from his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Recall that Isreal DMW announced in December 2023 that his marriage to Shiela had crashed over irreconcilable differences and accusations.

However, in the early hours of Saturday, Isreal in a post shared on his Instagram page, claimed that they are still legally married, hinting that there would be spiritual consequences for messing with Sheila.

Expressing difficulty in the inability to let Sheila out of his life, Israel said, “Move on what ? F*CK SHIIT.”