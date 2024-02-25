Kizz Daniel Discloses Number Of Women He Has Slept With

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has shared a personal detail about his relationship with the opposite sex.

The singer revealed the number of women he has slept with.

He disclosed during an interactive session with fans on X on Saturday that he has slept with 67 women.

A fan asked, “What is your body count?” to which Kizz Daniel simply replied, “67.”

The singer also disclosed that ‘Kerewa’ by Zule Zoo was his best song growing up.

A fan wrote, “Your best song growing up,” and Kizz Daniel replied, “Kerewa – Zeluzu.”

He said the best advice he has received is “Shora fun obirin”, which translates to “Fear women”.

‘Buga’ Africa’s Anthem – Kizz Daniel Contradicts Shettima’s Statement

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel has contradicted Vice President Kashim Shettima’s assertion that his hit song, ‘Buga,’ is close to becoming Nigeria’s second national anthem.

Instead, Kizz Daniel stated that the song is, in fact, the anthem of the entire African continent.

Naija News recalls that in a recent interview, Shettima emphasized the global impact of Nigerian art and culture, highlighting Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s song ‘Buga’ as nearly attaining the status of Nigeria’s second national anthem.

Responding to a viral interview clip on X, Kizz Daniel expressed gratitude to Shettima for his remark.

However, Kizz Daniel clarified that the song serves as the anthem for the entire continent, not solely Nigeria.

He wrote, “Actually, it is the continent’s anthem. Thank you, Vice President Kashim Shettima.”