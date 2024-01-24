Kizz Daniel’s Hit Track ‘Buga’ Almost Becoming Nigeria’s Second National Anthem – Shettima

Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima has said the 2022 hit song “Buga” by Kizz Daniel and Tekno has gained popularity to the extent that it is almost becoming the country’s second national anthem.

In an interview with Arise TV, Vice President Kashim Shettima, whose ‘Buga’ dance video gained widespread attention last year, clarified that he participated in the challenge to emphasize the importance of showcasing Nigeria’s arts and culture to the global audience.

The vice president mentioned that the government is dedicated to a vision called “Nigeria Destination 2030” and emphasized its commitment to fostering the promotion of arts and culture as part of realising this overarching vision.

He said, “We have a grand vision called ‘Nigeria Destination 2030.’ We can not run away from the fact that Nigerian arts and culture are creating waves in the global scene. And Nigeria has been out of the global scene for quite some time.

“This is an avenue for us to reintroduce Nigeria. And the ‘Buga’ dance is almost becoming our second national anthem. So we have to showcase Nigeria.“