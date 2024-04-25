Why Nigeria’s Judiciary Needs Critical Reforms – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the country’s judiciary needs critical reforms to address systemic challenges and serve Nigerians’ justice.

Speaking at the National Summit on Justice on Wednesday in Abuja, the President called on the judiciary to commence a reform of the justice sector and be accountable to the people.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shetimma at the summit, emphasised the urgency for policy innovation and legislative action to create a justice system that serves current citizens and future generations.

While declaring open the national summit, the President affirmed his administration’s pledge to remain impartial and adhere to constitutional principles.

He said: “I accordingly urge the leadership of all justice sector institutions to seek a new direction and focus on outcomes by creating a justice system that truly responds to the needs of our citizens – one that serves Nigerians now and for generations to come.”

The President said much could be achieved when the executive, legislative, and judiciary institutions unite to acknowledge their challenges and brainstorm solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

He further urged the judiciary to align its activities within the tenets of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly as they relate “to the priorities on inclusivity, fairness, rule of law, and anti-corruption stance, among other things.”

He explained that the Federal Government was determined to implement its policies and promises to Nigerians for a renewed hope through the instrumentality of the “law and the dictates of justice to create opportunities for our people”.

Tinubu then outlined the preliminary measures he had taken to reposition the judiciary to support a just and rules-based Nigeria.

He said his administration prioritised funding for the third arm of government, doubling it in the Renewed Hope budget 2024 compared to last year’s budget.

He said: “Other efforts to reposition the judiciary include a full complement of 21 Justices of the Supreme Court as required by law for the first time after many years and his approval of “a substantial increase in the salaries and emoluments of judges, which is currently undergoing legislative action.

“Despite progress in the justice sector, there is an urgent need for a functional justice system capable of supporting a rapidly growing economy, guaranteeing basic human and political rights of individuals, and providing security and justice to all.”

“Justice sector leaders and professionals need to find the right responses to the challenges we face through policy innovation, citizen-centred reform, systems change, and legislative reform, where necessary.

“I demand informed and coordinated responses to the identified challenges plaguing the effectiveness and efficiency of the sector.

“I demand performance so that Nigerians can feel and acknowledge the impact of your reform efforts. Ultimately, the expectations are that law and justice should aim to ensure public safety, economic development, peaceful co-existence, and the well-being of our people.“