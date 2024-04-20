‘We Were Laughing When Naira Went Haywire Against US Dollar’ – VP Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has provided reassurance that the naira will maintain its upward trend against the United States (US) dollar.

According to Shettima, ‘they were inwardly laughing’ when the Naira went haywire and some Nigerians were celebrating.

Shettima said the government was not bothered by the reactions of some citizens about the Naira depreciation because President Bola Tinubu comprehends the dynamics of the situation and is committed to sustaining the appreciation of the nation’s currency.

Naija News reports that Shettima stated this during a courtesy visit to his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by a delegation from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President, Gabriel Idahosa.

According to a statement from his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President, highlighted Tinubu’s efforts in discontinuing fuel subsidies and unifying the multiple exchange rates, as the previous system had resulted in overnight billionaires.

He said: “Naira went haywire, and some people were celebrating, but inwardly, we were laughing at them because we knew that we have the leadership to reverse the trend.

“Asiwaju knows the game, and truly the naira is gaining and the difference will drop further.”

The Vice President further emphasized that Tinubu’s leadership as governor of Lagos was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the significant development observed in the state.

“We will always thank President Tinubu for providing the blueprint for the development of Lagos that we are seeing today,” he added.