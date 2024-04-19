Nigeria Will Become Major Global Economic Force Under Tinubu – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that Nigeria will become a major economic force in the world under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima said this on Wednesday while hosting a delegation from the Commonwealth Enterprise Investment Council (CWEIC), led by its CEO, Rosie Glazerbrook, in his office at the Presidential Villa.

He asserted that the Tinubu administration is committed to creating an unprecedented enabling environment for both local and foreign investors to thrive by harnessing the country’s youth population’s resources in digital technology, and improving the electricity supply, among other government initiatives.

Addressing the CWEIC delegation, Shettima said the Tinubu government is determined to transform the country’s demographic bulge into demographic dividends, assuring that the “administration will harness the resources of its young population to build a more prosperous and progressive country.”

He noted that Nigeria is ready for business, and President Tinubu, a pro-business leader who rose from the business ecosystem, is committed to supporting the growth of businesses in Nigeria and ready to create the enabling environment for local and foreign businesses in Nigeria to prosper.

Speaking on the country’s position in the global growth projections, Shettima said, “Nigeria is where the attraction should be for investors all over the world as Nigeria will become a major global economic force under President Tinubu.

He said: “By 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world, and only recently, an investment bank projected that by 2075, Nigeria’s economy will be the third largest in the world. It shows that the trajectory of global growth is facing Africa, and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. So, the future belongs to Africa. If Nigeria works, Africa works. You have come to Nigeria at the right time – a time when a pro-business government is at the helm of affairs in the country and we are ready for business.”

On her part, the CEO of the Commonwealth Enterprise Investment Council (CWEIC), Glazerbrook pledged the group’s support to the Nigerian government and the country’s economy.

She said, “We want to help boost trade and investment into Nigeria and equally support Nigerian businesses looking out to develop plans for more interactions with foreign partners.

“We would really like to explore ways to encourage the Nigerian government and the business community to take advantage of the commonwealth market across the 56 countries and other partners in the Middle East and North Africa.”

The Vice President was joined at the meeting by the Founder of Zenith Bank, Chief Jim Ovia; the chair of the CWEIC in Nigeria, Mr Olasupo Shasore; the CWEIC Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Obinna Anyanwu; and representatives of partners and members of the Council from the public and private sectors.