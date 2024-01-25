‘Buga’ Africa’s Anthem – Kizz Daniel Contradicts Shettima’s Statement

Renowned Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has contradicted Vice President Kashim Shettima’s assertion that his hit song, ‘Buga,’ is close to becoming Nigeria’s second national anthem.

Instead, Kizz Daniel stated that the song is, in fact, the anthem of the entire African continent.

Naija News recalls that in a recent interview, Shettima emphasized the global impact of Nigerian art and culture, highlighting Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s song ‘Buga’ as nearly attaining the status of Nigeria’s second national anthem.

Responding to a viral interview clip on X, Kizz Daniel expressed gratitude to Shettima for his remark.

However, Kizz Daniel clarified that the song serves as the anthem for the entire continent, not solely Nigeria.

He wrote, “Actually, it is the continent’s anthem. Thank you, Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

Kizz Daniel and Davido Team Up for “Twe Twe” Remix, Video Release Teased

Afrobeat sensations Kizz Daniel and Davido have revealed the remix of Kizz Daniel’s hit single, ‘Twe Twe’. This collaboration marks their first since 2018’s ‘One Ticket’.

The dynamic remix merges their unparalleled talents, promising a captivating musical experience for audiences worldwide.

Originally released on December 12th, ‘Twe Twe’ has dominated the official Nigeria charts, radio, and YouTube streams.

The remix aims to reintroduce the beloved track with the distinct styles of both artists, resulting in a fresh and exciting musical journey appealing to diverse audiences.

Sources close to the artists suggest an upcoming music video directed by visionary Nigerian Director, TG Omori.

With Omori’s expertise, the video is expected to complement the track’s pulsating richness, creating a multimedia experience bound to make a lasting impression worldwide.