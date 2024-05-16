Police Parade Ex-Oyo Motor Park Boss, Auxiliary For Murder

The former Chairman of Park Management System, Lamidi Mukaila, fondly called Auxiliary, was paraded on Thursday by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola.

Naija News recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS) had two weeks ago arrested Auxillary at his Olodo residence in Ibadan, the state capital, months after the police had declared him wanted for allegedly involving in a series of armed robbery, kidnapping, and murder cases.

While parading the suspect at the state police command, the state Commissioner said a collaborative effort with other security agencies led to the arrest of Auxillary, who would be charged in court.

Adebola also thanked the public for providing credible information to curb the crime in the state.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to decisively dealing with any criminally motivated individual or group who intended to retrogressively transform the state into the historical dark ages of the “Wild West.”

He said, “Discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain with the help of technology, collaborative efforts with sister services and community policing, many locations were identified, traced and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services.

“Exhibits recovered in his possession at his Diamond Hotel residence around Alakia-Isebo Egbeda under Egbeda Local Government Area at the time include one AK-47 Riffle, four AK-47 magazines, 84 live AK-47 Ammunitions, 19 pump action riffles, one Barreta pistol, seven cut-to-size guns, one English made Barrel Gun.

“724 live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, Seven Jack knives, 33 mobile phones, one Samsung laptop, charms, one Mazda Bus, one Toyota Sienna, cash sum of N3,450,000.00. Moving forward, the suspect would be charged to court for offenses committed.”