Wike: ‘He Is A Drug Addict, Eager To Impress His Paymaster’ – Fubara Blasts Resigned Commissioner

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, slammed a former state commissioner who recently criticised him for not being loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News recalls that former Commissioner of Works in Rivers State, Alabo George-Kelly, in a recent interview with Channels TV, explained that he resigned from Fubara’s cabinet because the state was spending money without appropriation.

The ex-commission, who is also Wike’s loyalist, said it was a breach of procurement law for him to award contracts without a budget.

Speaking further, George-Kelly had said if not for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Fubara would be a level 14 civil servant.

Advertisement

In response, Fubara described the former commissioner as a drug addict who talks carelessly because he wants to impress Wike.

He said, “I heard one drug addict telling people that I would have been in level 14 or 15. You know when you don’t know people, you talk carelessly and when you are already high, what do you expect?

“If in 2010 I was the Chief Accountant, most of you who know the civil service, where would I be before 2022?

Advertisement

“When you see people because you want to impress your paymaster, you talk carelessly. But I won’t reduce myself to that kind of talk.”

With the continued political tussle between Fubara and Wike, five commissioners loyal to the FCT Minister resigned their appointments from the Rivers State Cabinet on Wednesday.