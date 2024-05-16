Fubara’s Move To Probe Wike Rattled His Loyalists To Resign – Sources

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday witnessed a mass resignation of some commissioners from the State’s Executive Council.

Naija News reports that five commissioners loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resigned from Fubara’s cabinet citing various reasons.

However, sources familiar with the political crisis while speaking with Legit said the mass resignation was connected to the political crisis in the state, ignited by Wike’s move to retain control of the political structure, even after handing over power to Fubara.

The sources, who pleaded anonymity, said Fubara’s move to probe his predecessor rattled the former governor’s loyalists, stressing they were left with no choice but to resign from the cabinet.

Advertisement

The sources added that the commissioners loyal to Wike resigned from Fubara’s cabinet to avoid appearing before the Judicial Panel of Enquiry to probe Wike’s government.

Also speaking on the development, a legal practitioner resident in Rivers state, Preye Samuel, said Fubara’s move to probe Wike falls within his powers as the executive governor of the state.

He said, “The move by Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a welcome development. He has not acted outside the purview of the law. Those who have given a political colouration to the move to institute a panel of enquiry are entitled to their opinion. It doesn’t change the fact that issues must be resolved, and the best way is what the governor has done.”