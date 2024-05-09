Photos: Panic As Oyo Govt Demolishes Scores Of Shops, Kiosks In Popular Ibadan Market

There was fear among residents and traders of the popular Ojoo market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State as the government demolished scores of shops and kiosks in the area, on Thursday.

Naija News learnt that the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development had served the traders quit notice a long time ago, but they refused to leave the market.

However, the market chairman, Muhdeen Ganiyu, fondly called Elewedu, in an interview with PUNCH, said that the quit notice was too short, adding that the executive members of all the affected markers would meet after the demolition exercise.

He said, “The quit notice was too short. All executive members of all the affected markers will soon meet. So, I cannot say anything for now.”

Confirming the ongoing demolition exercise, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, said the market location is dangerous, and the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, has promised to provide an alternative place for the traders.

He said, “The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had gone there personally to address them. The government will provide another place. That place is dangerous. And the new place is not far. Just at the front of the Barracks.”

See pictures from the demolition below: