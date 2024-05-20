Oyo Monarch Cries Out Over Unpaid Salary

The traditional ruler of Iresaadu in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Adeyeye Oyerinde, has expressed his disappointment over the delay in receiving his salary and other entitlements, five years after assuming office.

Naija News reports that the monarch also raised concerns about attempts to replace him with another candidate, which he believes could lead to unrest in the community.

Oba Oyerinde, speaking through his legal representative, Adekunle Raji, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre in Ibadan, called on Governor Seyi Makinde to step in.

He emphasized that the state government officially sanctioned his appointment on May 24, 2019, following the proper selection procedures.

“The recent events in Iresaadu in this state have highlighted a disturbing issue that threatens the very fabric of justice and peace in the state.

“Despite the governor’s untiring efforts to uphold the rule of law and fairness in governance, matters of the traditional institution inclusive, it has become evident that certain individuals are working to subvert the noble efforts of the governor.

“HRM Oba Oyerinde’s appointment was approved by the government on May 24, 2019, as the Aresaadu of Iresaadu, after compliance with due process in the selection process.

“However, it has come to light that a senior official’s surreptitious roles have unduly interfered with the necessary recognition being accorded the oba and payment of his entitlements,” the monarch said.

The monarch initially believed that the crisis arose from the transfer of power from one political party to another.

However, he said the governor has convincingly proven that his decisions regarding public matters are not influenced by partisan interests.

Oba Oyerinde strongly condemned the non-payment of his salary and other entitlements, considering it a violation of his constitutional and human rights.

He said, “We have it on good authority that underground moves are being initiated to set in motion, a process for the Emiolu Ruling House to produce a candidate to occupy the throne of the Aresaadu of Iresaadu.

“The consequence of such action, if allowed to materialise, will only give rise to chaos and upheavals in the community.”

He urged Governor Makinde to read the court rulings, and also seek opinions from legal counsel from the Ministry of Justice on the matter and ensure that he was rightfully recognised and duly compensated.