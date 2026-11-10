Even Obasanjo Has Called Me An International Agent – Orji Kalu Speaks On Link To CIA

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed claims that he is linked to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Naija News reports that Kalu made the clarification during an appearance on Arise Television.

The lawmaker was responding to questions about whether he had any relationship with the CIA or Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad,

He explained that his past involvement in arms trading exposed him to both organisations, adding that they monitored him because of his business activities.

“Even if I know people there, I mean, I’m not working for them. I’m not an agent. Because I was trading in arms, I must know the two organisations very well. They were keeping an eye on me because I was selling arms,” he said.

The former Abia State governor also dismissed suggestions that prominent individuals described him as an international agent.

According to him, such descriptions do not change who he is, and he stressed that he knows himself and works hard to maintain friendships.

“Anybody can say anything. On some occasions, even President Obasanjo himself has called me an international agent. I mean, those things don’t remove anything from my skin because I know myself. I work hard to keep friendships,” he said.

Mossad, formerly known as the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, is Israel’s national intelligence agency.