2027: ‘I Will Never Ask Tinubu For Senate Presidency’ – Senator Kalu

Senator representing the Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, has dismissed any intention of lobbying President Bola Tinubu for the Senate Presidency.

Naija News reports that Kalu made this known on Monday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

Kalu said he is comfortable with his current position but would accept the Senate Presidency if President Tinubu offered it to him.

He said, “If I’m given Senate presidency in my house, I would take it. I’m not going to ask anybody for it. I’m very comfortable with what I do.

“I can’t say no if he (Tinubu) is the one giving me. Yeah, I would take the gift. But I won’t ask him for it. I have never asked him, and I won’t ask him for it.”

The former Governor of Abia State, however, said his immediate ambition was to remain in the Senate, make laws and groom younger politicians to succeed the current generation of political leaders.

He added, “For me, I want to do what I’m doing. The first priority is God. The second priority is the leadership of our party. The leader of the party is President Tinubu. And thirdly, I have no ambition. If anything is given to me, I will take.

“Let me be honest with you. If you allow me in the near future, I will groom younger people to take over from us. I’ve always said that we must not sit in one place. You can be president any time if God says yes; you can be anything, anytime.”