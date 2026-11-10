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2027: ‘I Will Never Ask Tinubu For Senate Presidency’ – Senator Kalu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu and Orji Kalu
President Bola Tinubu and Orji Kalu

Key Takeaways

  • Abia North Senator Orji Kalu said he has never asked President Bola Tinubu for the Senate Presidency and would not do so.
  • Kalu said on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Monday that he would accept the Senate Presidency if Tinubu offered it to him.
  • Kalu said his immediate ambition was to remain in the Senate, make laws and groom younger politicians to succeed the current generation of leaders.

Senator representing the Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, has dismissed any intention of lobbying President Bola Tinubu for the Senate Presidency.

Naija News reports that Kalu made this known on Monday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

Kalu said he is comfortable with his current position but would accept the Senate Presidency if President Tinubu offered it to him.

He said, “If I’m given Senate presidency in my house, I would take it. I’m not going to ask anybody for it. I’m very comfortable with what I do.

“I can’t say no if he (Tinubu) is the one giving me. Yeah, I would take the gift. But I won’t ask him for it. I have never asked him, and I won’t ask him for it.” 

The former Governor of Abia State, however, said his immediate ambition was to remain in the Senate, make laws and groom younger politicians to succeed the current generation of political leaders.

He added, “For me, I want to do what I’m doing. The first priority is God. The second priority is the leadership of our party. The leader of the party is President Tinubu. And thirdly, I have no ambition. If anything is given to me, I will take.

“Let me be honest with you. If you allow me in the near future, I will groom younger people to take over from us. I’ve always said that we must not sit in one place. You can be president any time if God says yes; you can be anything, anytime.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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