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2027: Why T.Y Danjuma Endorsed Tinubu – Sambo

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu and General Yakubu Danjuma
President Bola Tinubu and General Yakubu Danjuma

Key Takeaways

  • Arise News Political Editor Sumner Sambo said retired Lieutenant General Yakubu Danjuma’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election was unsurprising.
  • Sambo cited Tinubu and Danjuma’s longstanding friendship and Danjuma’s extensive business interests in Lagos as reasons for his assessment.
  • Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, urged Ebonyi voters at an APC rally in Abakaliki to support his re-election and all APC candidates.

Arise News Political Editor, Sumner Sambo, has said President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement for the 2027 election by Lieutenant General Yakubu Danjuma, rtd, is not surprising.

Naija News reports that Sambo, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Monday, said Tinubu and Danjuma have long shared a close friendship.

Sambo also cited Danjuma’s extensive business interests across Lagos, stressing that it is unsurprising to see him backing Tinubu.

He said, “Given that General T.Y. Danjuma also maintains extensive business interests across Lagos, it is unsurprising to see him backing Tinubu.”

Speaking about the meeting of religious leaders with the President, Sambo said most religious leaders in the North Central are asking why only one Christian was handpicked to see Tinubu on their behalf.

He said the leaders want to know why other religions were not included in the meeting.

Sambo said the questions from the North Central leaders show that many people are not happy with how the meeting was arranged.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has urged voters in Ebonyi State to support his re-election bid in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, citing infrastructure projects and economic interventions by his administration.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, appealed earlier today, November 9, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He called on residents to vote for APC candidates across all elective positions, urging them to support the party from “top to bottom and bottom to top” in the forthcoming elections.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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