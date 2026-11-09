2027: What Tinubu’s Speechwriters Should Put In Focus – Sambo Reveals

Arise News Politics Editor, Sumner Sambo, has urged President Bola Tinubu‘s campaign speechwriters to present clear poverty-reduction targets, progress the administration has made, and outline what Nigerians can expect if he seeks re-election.

Naija News reports that Sambo made the call on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

According to Sambo, Tinubu should stop blaming the opposition and focus on tackling poverty in Nigeria.

He said Nigerians want to know what the Tinubu administration is doing to reduce poverty and hunger, not hear the government blame the opposition during its campaign rally.

He said, “President Tinubu must focus on tackling poverty and not blaming opposition. What Nigerians want to know is what is his government doing? What has he done to reduce the issues of poverty?

“Those are the indices that we need to actually have. He should say, ‘look, this is where I met the poverty rate in the country. This is what I’m doing, and if you re-elect me, this is where I project that we will be.

“So the speechwriters of Me President should try to put that in focus and emphasise this issue of pointing to the opposition, because the opposition that we have right now is not the same opposition they were making reference to in those days.”