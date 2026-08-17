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Osun: ‘We Will Come Back Stronger’ – Kalu Speaks On Tinubu’s Fate Ahead Of 2027 Election

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu

Key Takeaways

  • Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, said APC will come back stronger after losing the Osun governorship election to Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke.
  • Kalu said the Osun poll showed democracy at work, as he sympathised with APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who came second behind Adeleke.
  • Kalu said President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 chances in Osun remain very bright, predicting support from APC and Accord stakeholders despite the defeat.

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will come back stronger after its defeat in the just-concluded Governorship Election in Osun State.

Naija News reported earlier that Accord Party candidate Governor Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the keenly contested election.

Adeleke has since received congratulatory messages from members of his party, families, well-wishers, and opposition camps.

Joining the host of others in a congratulatory message released by his media office on Sunday, following President Bola Tinubu’s congratulatory message to the re-elected Osun State Governor, Kalu said what happened in the Saturday election was a clear display of democracy.

“What happened in Osun is democracy in play. Elections are about the choice of the people, and as a party, we should be able to come back stronger,” he said.

While sympathising with the candidate of his party, Bola Oyebamiji, who came second behind Adeleke, Kalu declared that despite the APC’s loss in the Osun election, President Bola Tinubu’s prospects in Osun State are “very bright” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former Governor of Abia State stressed that the Nigerian leader will enjoy strong support from stakeholders across the political spectrum, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Accord Party in Osun State.

Congratulating Adeleke for his re-election, he wrote: “I join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election as the Governor of Osun State. I also sympathise with the APC leadership, our party’s governorship candidate and all our supporters over the outcome of the election.”

Kalu also commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and the former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for his special contributions to the development of the state.

Expressing optimism for a comeback, Kalu maintained that the election outcome should not be interpreted as a setback for President Tinubu.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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