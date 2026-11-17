Nigerian singer, Joeboy has explained that his decision to remain active in the music industry is now driven by passion and the desire to build a lasting legacy.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in the Afrobeats Unfiltered podcast.

According to him, making more money and gaining public attention are no longer his main reasons for pursuing music, as he believes he has already reached a point of success.

Joeboy explained that his love for music remains the major reason he continues to record and release songs.

The singer also spoke about his personality, revealing that he has never been someone who enjoys being the centre of attention.

He recalled that he was the quietest student in his secondary school class and that his talent, ability to deliver good music were responsible for bringing him into the public eye.

He said: “The truth of the matter is, I’ve won in life. Any other thing I do is for legacy. I make music right now because I love making music, and not for extra money or attention.

“I don’t even like attention. I was the quietest guy in my class in secondary school. The reason why you know me is because I’m good at what I do.”