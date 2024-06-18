Renowned Music Promoter, Femi Esho Is Dead

A renowned Nigerian music promoter and the head of Evergreen Musical Company Limited, Femi Esho, has reportedly died.

Naija News understands that Esho, born on October 29, 1946, died on Monday in Lagos at the age of 77 after battling an undisclosed illness.

A statement from the family, dated Tuesday, and issued by Mr Bunmi Esho, confirmed the sad passing of the musical icon.

The statement reads: “We announce the passing unto glory of our Patriarch, Mr Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as “Baba Esho”, Baba Musician, etc.

Advertisement

“Baba Esho departed to greater glory on Monday, 17th June 2024, after a brief illness at the age of 77 years.

“Baba Esho, until his demise, was the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the Founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

“Baba Esho was a mentor and “encyclopedia” to many ‘Highlife music aficionados.”

Advertisement

The statement further noted that the deceased will be remembered as one who gave so much of himself to see to the immortality of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genres of Indigenous music.

The family noted that further information about Esho’s burial arrangements would be made public soon.

Reacting to the sad development, one of the deceased’s friends, Tunde Fagbenle, a notable writer and columnist, said: “He has gone to rest. He carved a niche for himself and made a mark on the national canvas with it. He was a gentle, cheerful and giving soul. God bless him. He was my buddy!”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naija News reports that in May, Esho embarked on an extraordinary endeavour, establishing the largest music museum and gallery on the continent, the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation, in partnership with Dr DK Olukoya.

This grand project is meant to feature a music museum, a music library, an exhibition hall for the Head Burst of Artists, and a display of more than 1,000 photographs of Nigerian musicians dating back to 1914, along with artefacts of their attire and vintage musical instruments, is set to be finished by December.