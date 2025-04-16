Football Star, Aaron Boupendza Dies After Falling From Building

Gabon international striker Aaron Boupendza passed away on Wednesday at the age of 28.

Aaron Boupendza died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, as announced by the Gabonese National Football Federation (Fegafoot).

In an official statement shared on social media platform X, the federation confirmed, “The Gabonese international died following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China, where he was playing for Zhejiang FC.”

They added, “At just 28 years old, Boupendza leaves us with the cherished memory of a remarkable striker who significantly impacted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon.”

Boupendza represented Gabon at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team, known as the Panthers, faced disappointment as they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Burkina Faso.

In light of his passing, Fegafoot, alongside the broader Gabonese football community, extended heartfelt condolences to Boupendza’s family and loved ones, emphasizing the profound loss felt across the sport.

The president-elect of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema, expressed his sorrow via X, stating, “It is with immense sadness that I learn of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza, a gifted centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football.”

As for the circumstances surrounding Boupendza’s untimely death, broadcaster Gabon 24 noted that “the exact circumstances of this tragedy are still unclear,” and authorities have commenced an investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

Born in Moanda, Gabon, Boupendza began his professional career with the French club Bordeaux in 2016. During his tenure there, he spent significant time on loan at various clubs in France.

In 2020, he made a move to Turkish side Hatayspor, where he shone brightly, becoming the top scorer in the Super Lig for the 2020–2021 season. This success led to subsequent transfers to Al Arabi in Qatar, where he lifted the Qatar FA Cup, and later to Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

His journey also included experiences in the United States with FC Cincinnati and a stint in Romania with Rapid Bucharest, before arriving in China in January to join Zhejiang FC.